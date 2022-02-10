.

By Gabriel Olawale, LAGOS

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, yesterday, urged the Inspector-General of Police and the Lagos State government to investigate the harassment and intimidation of vulnerable citizens who attempted to access the INEC portal e-voters registration in Eti-Osa East LCDA.

According to a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Ademola Oyede, it was alleged that the disruption was orchestrated by the LCDA Chairman, Mr John Campus, who was said to have instructed thugs to perpetrate the atrocity.

Oyede said: “On February 10, 2022, a vibrant Group in Eti-Osa called Vote Your Conscience, which aims to support INEC’s Continuous Voters Registration, CVR, a process by providing internet access to enable vulnerable citizens to register on INECs e-voters registration website were harassed by suspected APC thugs on the orders of Mr John Campus to disrupt the peaceful exercise and followed through by arresting the group volunteers with help from the Nigerian Police force.

“The PDP, as a party, frowns against that and wants to use this medium to warn all those who intend to disenfranchise voters from exercising their civic duty to cease and desist immediately. We call on the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State and the Lagos State government to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.

“We, the citizens of this great state, will not be pushed aside by anyone, nor will we allow the rot and decay currently going on in Lagos State and indeed the country at large to continue. Enough is enough, let the voice of the people be heard, and their wishes respected. PDP stands with the truth and the right of every citizen to vote for their choice.”

APC reacts

Reacting to the development, the APC spokesperson in Lagos State, Mr Seye Oladejo said that he was not aware of any intimidation or harassment of any citizen as such information has not been brought to his notice.

Oladejo said: “That should be a localized issue and it has not been brought to our knowledge at the state secretariat. If I get any update as regards the issue, I will let you know.”

