By Haroon Balogun

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has organised a special prayer to seek Allah’s favour towards bringing the year 2022 holy pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reality.

The prayer which was in response to the call by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on all State Pilgrims Boards to seek Allah’s intervention on the inability of foreign intending pilgrims to perform the Hajj exercise since 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, took place on Wednesday, at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque, Old Secretariat, GRA, Ikeja.

In his address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters, Alh. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe appreciated the Board members, Secretary, members of staff, Ulamah (clerics) and Hajj guides for their steadfastness and commitment at ensuring that the State sustains its leadership position in the Hajj and Umrah operations in Nigeria over the years .

Speaking on the appointment of the new Board members, he revealed that government went to the drawing board to ensure that competent Muslims with track records and versed experience on Hajj administration were selected to constitute the Board.

While affirming that the Board members and Secretary are directly in charge of the Hajj and Umrah operations, he urged the Ulamah and Hajj guides to cooperate fully with them in order for the State to achieve success in the forthcoming Hajj exercise, should the Saudi authority opens her doors for foreign intending pilgrims this year.

The Governor’s aide expressed hope that the prayers offered to Allah would be answered in its totality and the spiritual rites accomplished this year. He also appealed to the clerics and Hajj guides to show absolute commitment and dedication to the task ahead, saying the intending pilgrims deserve the best of service delivery.

Also speaking, the Board Chairman, Engr. Shakir Ayinde Gafar said that there was no doubt that with the rate of the spiritual supplications rendered during the session, the prayers would be answered by Allah.

He however sought the cooperation and support of the clerics and Hajj guides in respect of the task ahead. He added that with patience and dedication to duty, the much anticipated success would be achieved. He also assured them of fairness and equity on the part of the Board.

Other Board members in attendance are Dr. AbdulKabir Paramole, Dr. (Mrs.) Fausat Dabiri, Alhaji Mojeed Sanni, Hon. Lolade Shonibare, Alhaji Yusuf Ara as well as the Secretary, Imam AbdulHakeem Kosoko.

Vanguard News