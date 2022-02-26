A member of the Lagos Motor Boat Club, Babajide Coker, has, asked the Court of Appeal in Lagos to vacate a Federal High Court, Lagos, judgment that struck out his suit seeking the sack of the club’s trustees over his alleged exclusion from the club’s 2020 election.

Coker made the prayer in his appeal following his dissatisfaction with the decision of Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, delivered on February 21, 2022.

Coker had last year dragged the registered Trustees of the Lagos Motor Boat Club to court over his alleged wrongful expulsion and commuted suspension from the club.

In the suit, he argued that his wrongful expulsion which was later converted to six months suspension robbed him of the opportunity to vie for the post of Duty Officer in the club’s 2020 election.

In the suit through his counsel, Dr. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, he joined the Registered Trustees of the Lagos Motor Boat Club, Dr. Dapo Majekodunmi, Mr. Babajide Balogun, Babashola Alokolaro, Ladi Ani-Mumuney, Prince Francis Awogboro and Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, as respondents.

He had sought a nullification and/or setting aside the October 5, 2020, election of the club; nullification and/or setting aside his expulsion or suspension from the club and relisting his name as a validly nominated and qualified candidate for election to serve as a Duty Officer of the Committee of the 1st defendant. But Justice Allagoa held, among others that Coker had no locus standi to institute the action, according to section 839(2) & (3) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, CAMA. Dissatisfied, Coker challenged the decision at the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on the ground that the lower court erred in law.

