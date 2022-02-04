By Gabriel Olawale

Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile Court) Coordinator, Mrs. ArinolaOgbara-Benjoko, yesterday, said that not less than 1,120 traffic offenders were prosecuted in 2021.

Speaking during the 3rd edition of quarterly sensitization and awareness initiative in different parts of the State, Arinola said that majority of the offences have to do with one-way driving, plying of BRT lanes and road obstruction.

She said: “These offences are strictly liability offences and are punishable under the Transport Sector Law of Lagos State 2018.

“In line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the present administration and in fulfilling the promise of traffic management and transportation, the Mobile Court has deemed it necessary to sensitize members of the public on zero tolerance for violation of traffic laws such as driving in a direction prohibited by law, driving on the designated BRT corridor and obstruction of vehicular movement on the highway among others.

Responding, Mc Oluomo assured the Coordinator that the NURTW would support the court and government towards addressing the menace of driving against traffic on Lagos metropolis.

The NURTW chairman disclosed that the leadership of the union often caution members against one-way driving, saying that is why most times I do not appeal on behalf of any member whose vehicle was impounded for contravening the traffic in the state.