…partners Haima Health Initiative on sensitisation, blood delivery

By Gabriel Olawale

The Executive Secretary of Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service, LSBTS, Dr. Bodunrin Osikomaiya yesterday admonished Lagosians to support in donating blood to safe lives says the state experienced an average of 94,000 pints of blood deficit in the year 2021.

Speaking during the unveiling of Haima Mobile project at the LSBTS in Gbagada, Bodunrin said that the state with over 20 million populations needs an average of 200,000 units of blood annually, “but what was collected last year was about 106,000 units of blood which means that we have an average of 94,000 unit of blood deficit.”

She disclosed that they are partnering with Haima Health Initiative on improving blood delivery for people living with sickle cell disease among others in the state.

Speaking on the reason behind the partnership, the Founder of Haima Health Initiative, Bukola Bolarinwa said that as a non-governmental organisation, they are committed to ensuring that demand for blood is adequately met in Nigeria.

“Since 2015, we have partnered with LSBTS on monthly blood drives to improve donor culture among young people. Haima Health began operations by linking voluntary blood donors with sickle cell patients. It has since expanded support to all patients in need of transfusions, thereby reducing needless stress, expenses and mortality.

“With financial support from Control Risks Group, HaimaMobile will enhance the efficiency of blood delivery using certified cold-chain dispatch bikes for faster delivery of blood to patients across hospitals in Lagos State. These bikes will be stationed at the LSBTS facility in Gbagada, ready to dispatch blood as soon as requests come in.