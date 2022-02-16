The attacked LASTM official, Awotola Victor

From impounding his mini-bus in Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos, a commercial driver, Ibrahim Yusuf, has allegedly stabbed and slit the throat of Awotola Victor, an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), over enforcement of traffic rules.

The incident reportedly occurred over the weekend at about 3.30 pm.

The suspect is currently cooling his heels with the police while the official has since been hospitalised.

It was gathered that on that fateful weekend, Awotola was on his duty post alongside his colleagues when the mini-bus (Korope) with number plate, KJA 953 YE was impounded over wilful obstruction.

On noticing the gravity of his offence, Yusuf was said to have disappeared from the scene only to reappear with a big knife with which he stabbed the official on the head and neck whilst he escaped afterwards with the aid of the street urchins around the area but the officials applied professional effort and prevented him from moving the vehicle away.

Eye witnesses’ account said Awotola was immediately rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital by his colleagues.

It was learnt that Yusuf was later apprehended by the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and handed over to policemen attached to the Ojodu Police Station where he is currently been interrogated.

LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba on Wednesday, frowned at the attack saying henceforth, the state government would no longer tolerate any act of assault, physical attack and attempted murder on any state official.

Oreagba in a statement signed by LASTMA’s spokesperson, Olumide Filade said those found culpable would be made to face the full wrath of the law by the state government.

According to him, assault on government officials while carrying out their lawful duties is becoming too rampant and the government is ready to put a stop to this through diligent prosecution of such person(s) no matter how highly placed in the society.

Narrating the attack, he said it was perpetrated over the weekend at about 3.30 pm when Awotola alongside a patrol team apprehend Yusuf who was obstructing the flow of traffic on the road.

He said: “According to reports received on the incident, Yusuf, the minibus driver, and offender, was noted to be causing willful obstruction at River Valley Estate and after refusing all entreaties to move away from the place, the vehicle was to be apprehended.

“At this juncture, the driver disappeared only to reappear unexpectedly with a big knife with which he cut Awotola’s head and neck, whilst he escaped afterwards with the aid of the street urchins around the area but his vehicle was apprehended and its custody taken by the agency”.

While urging Lagos road users to be law-abiding, Oreagba stated: “any road user that violates the State Traffic Law as stated in the amended Lagos Transport Reform Laws of 2018 and in line with the state government first pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda will have themselves to blame for committing assault on any government official.”

