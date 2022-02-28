Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State government has embarked on distribution of smart waste bins under its ‘Adopt a Bin’ initiative with 40,000 bins, as part of efforts to promote recycling, clean and healthy environment.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this during the launch of the initiative, held at Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Simpson Transfer Loading Station, TLS, Lagos Island.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, urged residents, markets, schools, hospitals, and other stakeholders to cooperate by playing their part towards achieving a constantly clean cityscape and sustainable environment.

The governor said: “Your individual roles primarily include prompt payment of waste bills to the PSP operators, for them to stay in business.”

Sanwo-Olu, also appealed to corporate bodies to adopt low-income communities, so the initiative could spread across the metropolis.

“You have made similar purposeful engagements in the past, and we trust that you can replicate it again in this instance.

“These are not ordinary bin, but smart ones built to last and in accordance with internationally recognised quality standards. They are fitted with intelligent devices that enable tracking and identification. These unique devices also make it possible to register every single bin to individual addresses, for easy communication on issues relating to them,” he said.

