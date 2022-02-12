Hundreds of top Nigerian and foreign athletes will storm Lagos roads this morning as the LagosAccess Bank Marathon 2022 holds today.

The athletes will be running in four different categories; namely the 42 km elite athletes(men and women), the 42 km Nigerian category(men and women) the 10 km race for men and women and the wheelchair category for men and women.

Winners(male and female) in the elite category will take home $30,000 prize money, (about N12m) $20,000 for runners up while third place finishers will get $15,000. There are consolation prizes for fourth to 10th place finishers in all the categories.

In the 42 km Nigerian category, N1 million goes for both men and women winners, N750,000 for the runners up while third place winners take home N500,000 each.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has declared traffic detours for today, as several designated routes will be closed for a few hours during as the 7th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, holds today

The marathon will begin at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere and ends at the Eko Atlantic City on Lagos Island, according to a statement issued by the Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr Sola Aiyepeku.

He revealed that measures have been taken to ensure that the runners have a smooth experience and vehicle owners are inconvenienced as little as possible during the marathon.

Motorists coming from Eko Bridge to Costain Roundabout would be connected to Ebute-Metta, Orile, Nigeria Breweries/Abebe Village, Eric Moore, Bode Thomas, and Adeniran Ogunsanya, according to Aiyepeku.

Motorists will be diverted from Alaka Estate to Iponri or Iponri Estate to connect Bode Thomas, Adeniran Ogunsanya, or Babs Animashaun to their destinations, he explained, while road users from Alhaji Masha inwards National Stadium will be diverted through Shitta Roundabout and Akerele Street for onward movement through Falolu or Adeniran Ogunsanya.

Vanguard News Nigeria