Ladipo Fire: There's need to revamp emergency response system — Prof Imumolen

By Esther Onyegbula

Nigeria’s presidential hopeful, and Vice-Chancellor, Global Wealth University, Togo, Prof Christopher Imumolen, has lamented the fire disaster which happened at the popular Ladipo market, Lagos early, saying that the inferno is unfortunate and a deadly blow to struggling traders.

Making the remarks while entertaining questions from journalists who were at the scene of the incident, Imumolen noted that the destruction caused by the conflagration is too enormous and capable of setting victims backwards.

Highlighting the need for special communities and public places to be equipped with fire safety systems, Imumolen expressed concern that this ugly incident happened to Nigerians who are already facing excruciating times due to a prevalent unfriendly socio-economic atmosphere.

Prof. Imumolen also cautioned against recklessness and carelessness by the traders too.

“Situations which can trigger disasters such as this which has damaged monumental wealth,” adding that the need for the govt to look in the direction of enhancing the emergency response matrix of the nation, an action he said could arrest any tragedy in its embryo.

“We as a nation must ensure systems that could halt a ravaging danger before it gulps large areas and result in wanton destruction and loss.

“Unfortunately, majority of the affected traders are on loan, and may be tempted into the lane of criminality if not taken care of,” he buttressed.

Imogen called on well-meaning Nigerians to rally around these victims with the view to granting one support or the other, assuring that he would support in his private capacity to help, emphasising that his coming to the scene was to be in their mood and to share in their pains as fellow Nigerians.

Earlier on the Chairman of the Aguiyi Ironsi Market Taskforce told journalists that over 200 business outfits were affected in this latest Ladipo inferno.

Vanguard News