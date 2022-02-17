By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigerians anxiously wait for the result of Abba Kyari’s investigation and prosecution by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Thursday, cautioned the Nigerian Police Force not to obstruct the process.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, Adopt A Goal Initiative, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, where it expressed confidence that the Marwa-led NDLEA would do the needful.

The statement reads in part, “There is no need for distraction; Nigerians have tremendous confidence in the National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) under the leadership of Gen. Buba Marwa and we have been assured that they will not spare anyone found complicit in the 25kg cocaine burst.

“We wish to call on the Inspector-General of Police to guarantee the cooperation of the service and ensure that the NDLEA is allowed to independently investigate the Abba Kyari drug saga without any interference.

“The people of Nigeria and our foreign partners do not want any inter-agency rivalry to undermine the process of investigating this high profile crime.

“We also want the IGP to investigate a report in the media that some top Police officers have attempted to shield the suspended deputy commissioner of police from arrest and probe.

“We, however, hope that this unpalatable development will provide an opportunity for the Police Authorities to look inward to sanitise its own system and uproot any other existing drug cartel.”

Meanwhile, according to the statement, the NDLEA is becoming the most proactive and leading Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Africa.

“We are confident that under the leadership of Gen. Marwa the agency will become one of the best in the world, and it would contribute significantly to creating and maintaining a positive image for Nigeria”, the group added.