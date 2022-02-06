Prof. ishaq Akintola

By Esther Onyegbula

Director of Muslim Rights Concern,MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, has accused the police of foot-dragging on the alleged killing of a student, Habeeb Idris, of Baptist High School, Ijagbo, in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The deceased was said to have been shot dead on Thursday, during a protest over hijab. Four other students were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries in the incident.

READ ALSO:Osun Attack: Aregbesola’s faction of APC calls for transfer of Police Chief

Akintola said this in a statement made available to Sunday Vanguard.

According to him,”one of the four students who were injured during the protest over the use of hijab at the Baptist High School, Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government of Kwara State, has died. The 20-year-old Muslim student, Habeeb Idris, was fatally shot on February 3, 2022.

“Three other students sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result of a brutal attack launched by hoodlums who insisted that no Muslim girl would be allowed to use hijab in the school.

“But efforts to get the Kwara State Police Command to arrest the attackers proved abortive. Although students who sustained injuries were at the command yesterday to lodge complaints and identify their attackers, the police showed no readiness to follow them.

“We are greatly disappointed at the lackadaisical attitude exhibited by the police in Kwara State. Why are the police developing cold feet in this case?’’