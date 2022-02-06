.

Promise Emmanuel, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward Onoja, on Saturday, revealed that social media will continually reinforce cultural diversity while opening windows for further studies on the various human personality traits.

He stated this as a guest speaker during the 2022 Kogi Social Media Awards held in Lokoja, the State Capital with the topic: “the Power of Cultural Diversity and How Social Media Shapes the Personality of People.”

The spokesman, popularly known as ‘Kogi Rebel’ with the Instagram handle, @Kogi_rebel, commended the Convener of the Awards, Mr Dansofo Usman Jr., saying the KSMA initiative should be encouraged as it could further unite the multiple cultures spread across Kogi State under a one, indivisible entity.

Also Read:

2023 Presidency: The many likely faces

He highlighted various personality traits exhibited by the average social media user in the context of content generation, consumption, and possible reaction, such as Narcissistic, Introverted, Avoidant, Charismatic, Psychopathic, Hysterical, Depressive, Volatile Personalities, among others.

He predicted that in Kogi State, the different cultural identifications, shaped by the average users’ personality traits may have played critical roles as observed in the voting processes for various Awards categories, calling for a reengineering of the users’ mindset through genuine Platforms such as KSMA.

According to him; “the different personalities come out to stand for their different life and cultural theories. KSMA is focused on uniting different individuals in Kogi State as a whole without culture or bias, without knowing who is Ebira, Igala, Okun, Bassa or Nupe as the case may be.”

Mr Promise, who disclosed that the popularization of social media and more engagement in the use of electronics devices from anywhere have caused different cultures to seep through one another, creating cultural harmony and exposure, advised users to strive towards relevance and originality that can galvanize genuine attention from friends, partnerships, and favourable networks for their personal and social growth.

Some of the Award recipients included Mr. Abdullahi Haruna Haruspice who won the “Kogi Social Media Governor” category, while Mr. James Adama, Mrs. Abuka Endurance, and Mr. Goodness Ogbadu bagged the “Content Developer,” “Brand Influencer,” and “Best Photographer” categories, respectively.

Vanguard News Nigeria