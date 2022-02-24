The Egbere Emere Okori and Oneh Eh Nchia X of Eleme Kingdom, HRH Appolus Chu has accepted his nomination as the chairman coordinating committee of the National Development Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.



The nomination announcement which was made on February 24th, 2022 during the traditional council meeting at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja had in attendance the Emir of Kurbo, HRH Alhaji Umar Atiku; Amaeke Abiriba of Abia State, HRM, Kalu Kalu Ogbu; the Egbere Emere Okori and Oneh Eh Nchia X of Eleme Kingdom, HRH Appolus Chu; the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso; the state chairman, Akwa Ibom traditional Council and Oku Ibom Ibibio, His Eminence Nlenyin Solomon, and other royal fathers.

The kings in the governing council insisted that the appointment was due to his outstanding contributions, experiences, networks, dedication, and efforts towards nation-building. Adding that, at a time like this, the association needed a person with a wealth of experience such as King Appolus Chu to take up the responsibility, in order to move the council forward.

Speaking during the meeting, the chairman, governing committee of traditional rulers, a body under the umbrella of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, The Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Delta State, HRM, Dr. Emmanuel Sideso, said, “Traditional Rulers are not politicians, every kingdom is important and all Kings, irrelevant of class and recognition, are all on the same platform working for the betterment of the nation.”

He said further that the council is fully aware of the insecurities and other challenges in the country and reiterated that, the traditional rulers will work with the National body of traditional rulers in proffering solutions, cementing peace and unity in diversity as a nation and complimenting the federal government’s efforts in building and having peaceful coexistence in the country.

National Development Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, is a forum and platform that embrace all Nigerian traditional rulers irrespective of class. The council started operations in the years 2008 with traditional rulers across the country.