By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Five days after he was kidnapped in front of his house in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, abductors of popular member and factional chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Benin Depot, Alhaji Abdul-Hamid Egele popularly called Baba Petrol have demanded N80 million ransom.

A source close to the family said yesterday in Auchi that “The kidnappers contacted the family yesterday mourning and demanded N80m before he would be released. And this is the first time they are contacting the family since Monday evening when he was kidnapped in front of his gate after closing from work. The kidnappers came in vehicles.”

It will be recalled that the incident happened on Monday evening at about 7 pm.

ALSO READ: Where will Akpabio run to after 2023?

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the incident happened when Egele was returning home after the day’s business and he was accosted by the gunmen. He said, “the gunmen ambushed the IPMAN chairman with two vehicles without plate number and fired at his jeep and killed his driver.

“The IPMAN chairman was later taken away after the security attached to him were overpowered by the gunmen who injured the security operatives,” the eyewitness said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bello Kotongs when contacted yesterday said the police were yet to get any new information about the kidnap and that the family has not informed the police of any contact.

Vanguard News Nigeria