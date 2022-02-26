By Dapo Akinrefon

The Northern Divisional Head of Keystone Bank PLC, Falaki Akinsanmi has promised to sponsor the winners of the Nook International Fashion Show for Master’s programmes at any University of their choice in Nigeria.

He spoke at the fashion show programme co-sponsored by Keystone Bank held in Porth Harcourt, Rivers State , last week. The Nook International Fashion Show is the maiden edition of the show where fashion and lifestyle came into play at the Nooks Apartment in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The 3-Day event was to engender new dimensions to fashion and borne out of the necessity to enhance and advance the fashion industry in the region and the country.

The event had top designers from Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the world creating magnificent outfits and showing amazing collections.

Falaki, an advocate of talent development, at the event encouraged the winners and all participants to prioritise self and personal discovery and celebrate their talents against all odds.

He said: “I represent Keystone Bank and we support young people. We want the young people to grow because we grow together.

“Most times, people don’t understand and appreciate people when they showcase their talents. We have reached an era where we need to understand, identify and encourage talents.

“For me, if you the winners want to embark on your masters Degree at any University in Nigeria, I will personally take up the sponsorship because you have made us proud” he said affirmatively.”