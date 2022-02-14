Boboye

By Emmanuel Okogba

Akwa United coach, Kennedy Boboye has left the club after just twelve games into the season that consisted of four wins, five draws and three losses.

Boboye who led the club to the summit of the NPFL last season left after the goalless draw away to MFM on Sunday.

The club confirming the departure of the coach wrote, “Coach Kennedy Boboye has parted ways with reigning NPFL champions Akwa United after a run of poor results in the current Nigeria Professional Football League season.

“Boboye walked away after Akwa United’s goalless draw at home against Heartland FC on match-day 12 in Uyo – their third successive draw at home in six matches.

“Boboye who took over from Coach John Obuh in December 2019, led Akwa United to their first NPFL title last season but has failed to replicate that form after twelve rounds of matches this season in which his side has managed four victories, five draws and three defeats, leaving the club 8th on the log with 17 points from 12 games.

“The club wishes Coach Boboye well in his future endeavors.”

Boboye thanking the club for the time spent said he has decided to stay out of the team to move forward.

Fans blame club for team’s slump

Some fans of the club have blamed the management of Akwa United for the current position of the club, pointing out that sale of key players who led them to the title last season is responsible for the side’s current misfortunes.

Reacting under the Facebook statement by the club announcing Boboye’s departure, Hakan Ebuka Niklaus wrote, Akwa United Pride goes before a fall….The man gave you your first NPFL trophy, then you sold most of your tittle winning players and this is how you treat him…Such shame.

Yinka Ojokojo wrote, Am not sure his resignation has to do with d recent result,d team has not done badly in d ongoing season,I think,it’s beyond ordinary,d league is a marathon league which has not gone far,I would hv expected d coach to be a bit patient,d table might turn soon.

Joseklein Hanson supporting the development wrote, Congratulations to Akwa united FC, he over deserve this. How can u be losing points at home to toothless teams you should be even winning away from home.

