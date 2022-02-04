As we step into 2022, the writing for social media marketing is clearly on the wall. It might well be the year for its growth, and with that, yours too. To help you make the most of this opportunity, Ken Collis, Founder of TLK Fusion and Director of Strategic Alignments, offers three key insights.

Clever use of keywords and hashtags

These two words might seem like the most overused ones in the world of social media. If you belong to the school of thought that believes so, Collis suggests holding your horses. He says, “Keywords and hashtags have earned a rightful place as giant players in the arena of social media. And that’s not a coincidence or an accidental triumph. It’s a very clever way to reach your audience at least five times faster, so it is crucial to accept its significance. Each day multitudes of people join social media, and each day more brands go off into oblivion because they don’t play by the rules. You play smart and make the most of them.”

Stay on top of trends

To ‘trend’ is to be where it’s at in the world of social media. If you are not trending, you are missing out on something big. With so much content already out there, trends help lead consumers instead of them actively searching for something fun, useful, and interesting. Collis adds, “To remain trending, you must learn to stay relevant. This means educating yourself in the cultural waves of our times. And not just reporting them but understanding them so well that their incorporation into your content becomes seamless. That way, people will know you are for real and not wasting their time.”

Know your competitor

How will you prepare your game plan if you don’t know what you are up against? For Collis, this is where most businesses fail as they “take the market in a non-serious manner. This makes many of them jump in at the wrong time, launch incorrect strategies and miscalculate their risk and effectiveness. Brands must learn to study their competitors inside out.’

The world is ready for change. The question is, are you prepared to put in the effort to show them you are worth their time?