Katsina: Outlawed vigilante members kill man, dump body inside well

Two suspected members of the outlawed “Yan Sa Kai” vigilante group in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State have been arrested by the Katsina Police Command for allegedly killing and dumping inside an abandoned water well, the body of a man whom they suspect to have stolen a goat.

According to the spokesman of the Katsina Force Command, SP Gambo Isah, who paraded the suspects before newsmen, nemesis caught up with the suspects when they criminally conspired and held bound a man whom they suspected to be a criminal, beat him up and dragged him to the outskirts of the town where they killed him and dumped his body inside an abandoned well.”

Gambo said, “it took the intervention of a health team, who applied treatment to the corpse before they were able to enter the well and retrieve his decomposing body from the well where he was dumped.”

While fielding questions from journalists, the two paraded suspects identified as Haruna Sani and Bishir Ma’azu in their confession said:

“What happened is that while we were in Kankia market on that fateful day, a fellow vigilante from the same community with the late Harisu drew our attention to him, alleging that the deceased was once arrested for stealing but has now been released.

“He then pleaded with us to investigate him that since his release, our community has been robbed again of goats.

“So we beat him up and dragged him to the outskirts of town where we tied him to a stake and left. Two days later, we heard that he has been killed and his body thrown inside a well.”

However, in the course of further investigation, the suspects confessed to committing the crime, blaming the fellow vigilante that brought the matter to them for their ill luck.

Recall that the Katsina State Government banned the activities of the “Yan Sa Kai” vigilante group, ordering their arrest by the police and other security agencies as a result of their recalcitrant offences and extrajudicial killings in the state.

In a statement recently, the Special Assistant to Governor Aminu Masari on security matters, Ibrahim Katsina said

“The measure was taken in consideration of their overzealous criminal activities, leading to extrajudicial killings of innocent persons and looting of properties, under the guise of ‘Yan Sa Kai’ operations.”

The statement further disclosed that the Katsina government “only recognises the activities of the vigilante group,” working under the supervision, control and monitoring of the police and her sister security agencies as well as traditional institutions.

The state government warned that “henceforth, nobody should take the law into his hands, under whatever guise.

“Arrested suspects should be handed over to the police or any security agency for proper investigation and action where needed.”

