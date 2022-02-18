APC logo

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Katsina State Chapter, says it has no plan to change any chairmanship candidate in the April local government election in the state.

APC Chairman in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Sani-Ali gave the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Friday while reacting to alleged plans to replace the party’s chairmanship candidate in Daura LGA.

He said, “primary elections were held for both councillorship and chairmanship in Daura LGA, and Shehu Audu won. How can we then change or impose another candidate?

“That rumour is not true, he is the one whose name was forwarded to the Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission as our chairmanship candidate for the election.

“I know there are aggrieved persons, they complain to the security agents against him and he was arrested, the party did not lodge any complaint against him to the security agents.

“However, the eight aggrieved persons hitherto not brought any complain to the party, but they later did so and I forwarded it to the Party’s Appeal Committee to treat.

“As far as we are concerned, the party is going to be free and fair to everyone.”

NAN reports that some aggrieved members of the party in Daura LGA protested against what they called, “plans to impose another candidate in place of the one who won the primaries.”

The spokesman of the aggrieved members, who is also the state Chairman of the Forum of ex-Councilors, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman, expressed reservation over Audu’s candidature at a news conference on Wednesday in Katsina.

The Forum appealed to Gov. Aminu Masari to, ”as a matter of urgency, intervene in the issue to save the party from being defeated in the forthcoming polls.”

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria