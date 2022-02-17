… supporters alleged frame up to deny party ticket

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Alhaji Shehu Audu, the winner of the APC Chairmanship ticket in the just concluded APC primaries for Daura Local Government Area, Katsina State for the forthcoming local government election in the state is currently in the police net on charges bordering on fraud.

The Chairman of the association of former councillors in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman, disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Katsina on Wednesday, alleging that he was framed up to deny him flying the party’s flag in the forthcoming local government election in the state for an unpopular candidate.

Suleiman said: “Alhaji Shehu Audu is currently being detained at the state CID office for allegedly collecting money from some youths in the area to secure job for them.

“I am here to inform you that he was framed up,” pointing accusing finger at the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ahmad El Marzuq, whom he alleged masterminded the arrest to pave way for his candidate whom he said was rejected by majority of the voters in Daura APC.

Suleiman alleged that during the recent APC primaries to elect the party’s flag bearer for the Chairmanship position in Daura, Alhaji Shehu Audu was massively voted by the people of Daura who turned out en masse to declare their support for his candidacy as against his other rivals. So they framed him up in order to change the will of the masses.”

According to the leader of former councillors in the state, Audu who is currently detained at the state’s CID, “is in serious health condition, and needs medical attention.”

Meanwhile, Suleiman has sent an appeal to the Katsina Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, seeking his urgent intervention in the matter to save the party from being defeated in April local council poll.

He lamented that “it is unfortunate that this is happening in the home of President Muhammadu Buhari. That is why we are appealing to party leaders, especially the Governor to intervene in the issue to avoid it from degenerating further.”

Suleiman urged those behind the embattled APC party’s flag bearer woes t”o repent, have a change of mind and support the elected candidate in the interest of the electorate and also the progress of the party.”

However, he urged the supporters and well wishers of the embattled APC flag bearer in the state, to remain calm, expressing optimism that their preferred choice will soon be vindicated and set free as the truth will soon be in the public domain.