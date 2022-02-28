Katsina CJ free inmate, bail 126, sentences 3 to community service

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Katsina State, Justice Musa Danladi-Abubakar, has freed one inmate, granted bail to 126 others and engaged another three in community service sentence in the state.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Nigeria Correctional Centre in the state, SC Ibrahim Wada in Katsina.

Justice Danladi-Abubakar noted that the exercise was targeted at decongesting correctional centres across the state while looking forward to other alternative imprisonment measures.

While commending men of the Nigerian Correctional Service under Katsina state command for being hardworking and dedicated, the Chief Judge urged them “to keep up the good work, noting that the “command is among the best in Nigeria in terms of service delivery,”

The spokesman of the Katsina correctional service recalled that “a similar commendation was given by the CJ to four officers of the command who served with the Mobile Courts during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.”

Wada identified the categories of inmates that benefited from the gesture to include “the aged, those with serious health challenges and those who have displayed good character and Industry while in custody,”

In his remarks, the Controller of Corrections in Katsina State, Muhammad Abdulmumin, commended the Chief Judge for the gesture, noting that

”Decongesting the custodial facilities would enable the service to perform its statutory duties of reforming, rehabilitating and reintegrating the inmates back to the society as law abiding citizens.”

