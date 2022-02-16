Kano Ladin Chima, a.k.a Mama Tambaya

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

A veteran actress in Kano, Ladin Chima, also known as Mama Tambaya, has lamented over the exploitations she faced in her life as an actress in both Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Kannywood, and how she has not been able to buy a residence for herself in her about 60 years of playing roles in dramas and Hausa films.

She made the lamentation while responding to questions in a personality profile program on the BBC Hausa Service “Daga Bakin Mai Ita”, where she said that in her about sixty years of playing roles in films from the reign of General Yakubu Gowan to date, from NTA Kaduna to NTA Kano to Kannywood, she has never received a payslip of thirty or fifty thousand naira. All she gets never exceeded N2000 or at most N5000.

She stated this to explain why she didn’t own a house in all her years of acting and how she suffered recently as she was ejected from a government-owned residence and became homeless not for the intervention of some humanitarians.

“The long journey I had from NTA Kaduna, to NTA Kano, to Kannywood, I have never faced any difficult milestone until recently. I was faced with a serious calamity this year that I was almost about living on the streets not for the help and intervention of some humanitarians. I would have been sleeping by the roadside at Bata here in Kano.

“I had nowhere to live because where I used to live before when I was working with government is a government property. Having retired from service for a while and I don’t own any house to move to, it became a problem.

“I suffered so much, in fact, if I continue to talk about it I will start crying because I hate remembering the situation.

“From the time I started acting to date, I have never acted a role for which I was paid fifty thousand naira or even thirty or twenty thousand naira. So it was impossible for me to have put together enough money to own a house.

ALSO READ: Burna Boy becomes first African artiste to hit 200m streams on Boomplay

“Any time I acted I am paid at most N5000, N3000 or even N2000. Even today I am just coming from the scene of shooting a film and I was paid only N2000.

“So how do you expect me to be able to save from such meagre pays to buy a house when I have seven dependents that I feed and cater for?

These claims of the veteran actress raised a lot of dust as the public as well as members of the Kannywood turned to the social media platforms asking how the young actresses make a lot of money, own houses and even ride expensive cars.

On their part, some actors and actresses responded either in support, condemnation, denial or even insults.

One of those whose comment raised the storm the most was a very popular Hausa singer, Naziru Sarkin waka, who condemned the industry for engaging in sex-for-role and bribery.

He also issued a statement on his social media platform donating N2 million to the veteran actress.

Several female actresses attacked him in response and reigned insults on him, a situation that led to the Kannywood Women Association of Nigeria (K-WAN) issuing a statement signed by the chairperson, Hauwa Bello, giving the singer a three-day ultimatum to withdraw his statement and apologize or face court action.

However, the ultimatum was withdrawn as well as the planned litigation while a reconciliation led by the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) as well as the Arewa Film Makers Association of Nigeria (AFMAN), intervened and resolved the crisis, issuing directives that no further reactions should be issued by any section of the Kannywood.

The statement was signed and issued to newsmen in Kano by the National Publicity Officer of MOPPAN, Al-Amin Chiroma.

Vanguard News Nigeria