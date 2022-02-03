…Owners flee, 10 workers arrested

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Consumer Protection Council, KSCPC, yesterday, uncovered and sealed a factory where adulterated and unhygienic cooking oil was being refined in the state.

It was gathered that the factory is located at Dakata, Ranji Quarters in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of KSCPC, Idris Danbazau, who disclosed this, said it succeeded in arresting no fewer than 10 workers in the factory while the owners fled, noting that officials of the council were currently on the trail of the owners.

According to him, “On Tuesday, KSCPC Inspectors discovered this very filthy environment where adulterated cooking oil is made in Dakata area of Kano. No wonder a lot of people fall ill mysteriously and some even die. Some worker, males and females, numbering about 10 have been arrested. The owners ran away and we are searching for them.”

Giving details in a statement, the council’s Public Relations Officer, Musbahu Yakasai, said: “The cooking oil refining is being conducted near a huge refuse collection centre and the place is unhygienic, which is dangerous to health of the people of the area and Kano people in general. People should understand that the work the Consumer Protection Council is doing is not meant to down grade or destabilise someone’s business but to make some corrections that will improve their trades and for the consumers to buy standard products.

“We called on the people to continue to support Kano State Consumer Protection Council towards achieving its set objectives.”