By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has extended an olive branch to the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of the party, following an appellate court ruling in favour of the governor’s backed faction.

Ganduje disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress APC.

He said; “We have to thank God for this very important victory at the moment. We, APC of Kano state have got a judgment that all the elections we conducted from the wards to the state level are legally recognized.

“I am appealing to them (Shekarau faction) because we are members of one family, the APC. So I am appealing to them to come, and Kano state is almost one hundred percent APC, we will come together and forge ahead”, he stated.

House Leader, Ado Doguwa on his part said the door was opened for the Shekarau faction to collapse its structure into the governor’s faction.

“As the governor has said, our other friends on the other side of the divide should join us to embrace unity under the able leadership of the governor. We will give them every room for reconciliation. I feel we are better united than divided. Under the leadership of the governor, we continue to be the party to beat the nation. APC is the party to beat and Kano is the heart of the APC. With commitment, we will join hands together to deliver Kano state for APC in the forthcoming 2023 general election and beyond”, he stated.