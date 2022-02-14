Justice Delivery: We need modern tools, gadgets to work, Magistrates cry out

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Magistrates in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, on Monday, decried that lack of modern tools and gadgets of technology, is hampering the quick dispensation of justice in their courts.

They further bemoaned that poor conditions of service and welfare, have made Magistrates the “most vulnerable” in the current clime of insecurity in the country.

Chairman of Magistrates Association of Nigeria, Abuja Chapter, Musa Eneye, spoke at the opening ceremony of a two-day workshop for Magistrates, themed: ‘Attaining Global best practices in the FCT Magistracy- Challenges and Solutions.’

Eneye maintained that justice delivery would improve when Magistrates, “are taken care of intellectually and welfare wise”, adding, “for it is then they can be held accountable for the use or misuse of the enormous powers bestowed on them”.

He noted that the issue of improving Magistrates’ welfare has been on the front burner for a long while.

On equipping Magistrates with modern tools, he said: “On this issue, I humbly submit that the Magistrate in the 21st century will do better if all modern tools and gadgets of technology are at his disposal in the carrying out his or her magisterial duties, this is because it is most times the first and last hope of the common man.

“The superior courts will also be less burdened by appeals to redress perceived wrong judgements by our courts if Magistrates are equipped with current technology and ICT deployed in the research of cases before judgements and rulings are delivered leading to a win situation for the entire Nigerian judicial system”.

Meantime, declaring the workshop open, Chief Judge of the FCT, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, urged Magistrates to always give their best in the discharge of their duty.

Justice Baba-Yusuf, who warned that “there should be no excuse for failure”, noted that the Magistracy plays a very crucial role in the administration of justice in the country, saying, “if we must get it right, it must be at the Magistrate level.

“Once we get it right at the bottom, we will get it right at the top”.

The FCT CJ described the Magistrate Court as an integral and critical aspect of the nation’s justice institution with shared responsibilities for quick dispensation of justice.

“This is indeed an onerous task in view of the heavy docket of the Magistrates who must of necessity contend with the increasing number of cases in the Federal Capital Territory as a result of growing population of the City coupled with limited resources.

“In this type of atmosphere, the Magistrates walks a tight rope as he has to balance the obligation to maintain best global practices in his day to day activities with obvious challenges associated with his job.

“This is undoubtedly a tall task, nevertheless there is no excuse for failure”, he added.

