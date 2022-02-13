Ugborodo yoths

Ugborodo Indigenes in Warri Southwest Local Government Area in Delta State, who are protesting perceived neglect by the management of Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, have accused soldiers deployed by the oil and gas major of intimidation and threat to deal with them, if they do not vacate the company’s premises immediately, warning that the purported threat by the security agents, is capable of causing a crisis in the area.

The Ugborodo indigenes began the protest Friday, February 11 at Ogidigben Flow Station in Ugborodo, which is owned by Shell Petroleum Development Company.

One of the protesters, David Mamah, the PRO of Ugborodo Community Youth who addressed newsmen Sunday claimed the management of SPDC, have neglected Ugborodo, its host community for several years, saying: ” Shell Petroleum Development Company, has deliberately promoted environmental pollution in our land, by allowing crude oil theft to thrive unhindered, deprived us of basic amenities such as internal roads and bridges, electricity and potable water, despite providing them the enabling environment to do business.

According to him,” To add insult to injury, our indigenes are denied job opportunities, which they are very qualified for and companies owned by Ugborodo indigenes, with proven competence and expertise, are not given contracts meant for locals, in – line with the Local Content Act. We will not stop this protest, until we extract a commitment from SPDC and its Joint Venture partner, NNPC. Enough Is Enough! “.