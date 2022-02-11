By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Police in Katsina State has successfully repelled terrorists operating in the state, killing five while rescuing a kidnapped victim and recovering series of animals, including 81 cows, 64 sheep and a donkey.

The terrorists were said to have invaded Kuru and Dangani villages of Musawa Local Government Area of the state.

Other rescued items include: (1) AK 47 rifle with seven (7) rounds of 7.62MM ammunition and a Gulf III car.

The Public Relations Officer of the Katsina State Police Command, Superintendent of Police, SP Isah Gambo made the disclosure while parading some of the recovered exhibits before newsmen at the state headquarter on Friday.

According to SP Gambo, the Dutsinma Area Commander, got a distress call around 0100 hours on 10 January 2022 that terrorists, in large number have invaded Musawa LGA.

He immediately led a team of policemen to their possible exit route, at a spot near Dangani village in Musawa LGA and engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel and neutralized five (5) of them, recovering one AK 47 rifle, eighty-one cows, sixty-four sheep and a donkey.”

SP Gambo also disclosed that “about 0400 hours on the same day, the Dutsin-ma Area Commander and his team responded to another distress call, where they confronted another group of terrorists, near Dangani village under the same Musawa LGA, while taking away a 62-year-old man, identified as Alhaji Sule from Dankwari village in Matazu LGA inside a white colour Gulf III motor vehicle, with registration number BKR 367 XA.

The Area Commander and his team subdued the terrorists in a fierce gun duel, forcing them to flee and abandon the kidnapped victim along with the Gulf III motor vehicle, recovered as exhibit.”

