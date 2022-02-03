–10 crew members on board

–No casualties reported yet, Investigations ongoing–Mgt

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE management of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) has announced a fire incident, which engulfed the oil and gas company’s offshore facility in the Niger Delta.

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Ikemefuna Okafor, said there were 10 crew members on board at the time of the incident, although no fatality was reported at the time of the statement.

The company said the investigation into the cause of the explosion and fire had commenced.

According to the statement, “The Management of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) in RECEIVERSHIP hereby announces the unfortunate incident of a fire that engulfed our offshore facility, the FPSO Trinity Spirit located at the Ukpokiti Terminal, following an explosion during the early hours of Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022.

“The cause of the explosion is currently being investigated and we are working with necessary parties to contain the situation.

“At this time there are no reported fatalities, but we can confirm that there were ten crewmen onboard the vessel before the incident and we are prioritizing investigations concerning their safety and security.

“We appreciate the assistance provided us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team operating in the nearby Escravos facility, and our community stakeholders as well as fishermen, who have been of tremendous assistance since the incident happened.

“We have duly notified all relevant authorities and we appeal to the members of the public to stay away from the area while our Crisis Management Team continue to monitor the situation and update all stakeholders with new information as the investigation evolves”, the statement read.