By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Zabah Muhammad Jawa as Personal Physician to the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

The President also approved the appointment of A’isha Rimi, a law graduate of the University of Buckingham in England as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Legal Matters, Office of the First Lady.

The appointments were disclosed via a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The statement explained that, “A’isha is a resourceful administrative executive and a founding partner at Africa Law Practice, a commercial law firm in Nigeria.”

It further said, “The President has also approved the appointment of Dr. Zabah Muhammad Jawa as Personal Physician to the First Lady.

“Dr. Jawa is a Senior Consultant in Nuclear medicine and European Certified in Nuclear Medicine.

“He is a Fellow of the College of Radiologists of Nigeria and Fellow of the South African College of Nuclear Physicians.”

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA