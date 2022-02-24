.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

COMMERCIAL banks in Uromi, headquarters of Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, on Thursday evening, came under attacks in what looked like a coordinated attack that lasted for several minutes.

An eye witness said that the attacks on the banks were coordinated and after the attacks, a Lexus-350 jeep silver coloured and fully loaded with what is believed to be cash was sighted heading towards Ubiaza old road in the town.

He said the attacks as “too coordinated in commando style and the armed robbers launched the attacks simultaneously. This is novel in this town”.

“The sporadic shots by the armed robbers caused panic in the town. The robbers came prepared. People are just running helter-skelter”, another source said.

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Kontongs Bello, confirmed the attacks, saying, ” that’s true sir”, and did not provide further details.