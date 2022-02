By Ike Uchechukwu

The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Yala/ Ogoja Federal Constituency bye election, Jude Ngaji, has won the election.

Declaring the APC candidate winner, the returning officer for the bye-election , Dr. Edor John Edor stated that the APC candidate , Jude Ngaji polled 22, 778 to defeat Hon Mike Usibe of the People’s Democratic Party ,PDP , who garnered 20, 590.

DETAILS LATER: