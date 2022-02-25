*Appoints Dr. Ekanem Ag. Coordinator

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE wife of the sacked Chief of Staff, CoS, to Akwa Ibom State governor Mrs. Ime

Inyang-eyen has been relieved of her appointment as the Coordinator of Family Empowerment and Youth Reorientation-Path Initiative, FEYReP.

According to government house sources, Mrs. Inyang-eyen was sacked from her appointment by Akwa Ibom State first Lady, Dr Martha Udom Emmanuel same day her husband was sacked from office as Chief of Staff.

It could be recalled that the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, had on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 sacked Mr. Ephraim Inyang-eyen, former Commissioner of Works as his Chief of Staff.

The sack was letter was in a letter signed by state Emmanuel Ekuwuem, secretary to the state government (SSG), and dated February 22, 2022.

Mrs Inyang-eyen has been the Coordinator of the First Lady’s pet project FEYReP, since the project was inaugurated in September 2015, few months after this administration came on board.

A source in government house disclosed that Dr. (Mrs.) Idorenyin Ekanem, wife of Onna local government Chairman Elder Iniabasi Ekanem has been appointed acting Coordinator of FEYReP.

Dr. Idorenyin Ekanem, the new coordinator has been an active member of FEYReP from the beginning and she is to serve in acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive coordinator.

“You know since the husband was sacked she has to go also. That is how it works. She didn’t have any problem with the first Lady or FEYReP.

“Unfortunately it is the husband, Mr. Ephraim Inyang-eyen, that has issue with His Excellency the governor and he has just been sacked, so I think that is why she was relieved of her appointment too, but it is normal, expected”, a government house source simply said