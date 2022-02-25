The 47-country Council of Europe, Europe’s human rights watchdog, on Friday suspended Russia following the country’s attack on Ukraine.

The Committee of Ministers decided to suspend Russia from its right to representation, with immediate effect.

The country will remain a formal member of the Strasburg-based institution, however.

The Council of Europe, along with its court, is responsible for upholding human rights on the continent; it is not an EU institution.

Russia and Ukraine are both members of the Council of Europe.

The organisation has only once applied its Article 8, on the suspension of a member state, against the Greek military junta which subsequently withdrew from the council in 1969.

Under Article 8, a member can be suspended if it seriously violates respect for the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms has been seriously violated. (dpa/NAN)

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA