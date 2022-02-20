By Gabriel Olawale

Nollywood Actress, Jumoke Odetola has bagged an ambassadorial deal with a food processing company, Success foods, which is a subsidiary of Jokol Foods.

Speaking on the rationale for choosing Odetola on Sunday in Lagos, The Managing Director of Success Foods, Dr Oluseyi Joseph stated that she was selected and chosen for the integrity and trust attached to her brand.

Dr. Oluseyi explained that the actress’ brand positives is in congruent with what the company stands for.

He noted that the actress would help bring the awareness of the brand to people.

While fielding questions from newsmen, The Ambassador, Jumoke Odetola gave assurances of leveraging on her followers and position to influence the products positively.

Odetola explained that she has encountered their products and could testify to greatness of taste in them.

She noted that there would be activation on the brand occasionally to further achieve the desired goal of the company.

“I know I am a trusted brand. I have my followers. I will project through my page and leverage on my position.

“We will embark upon activation once in a while. The stand out for me was that they are very detailed in everything.

“I have seen the brand one or two times prior to now. But, It was something I did not pay attention to when I ate their products.

“So, I asked them to allow me taste all when they got in touch with me and I can assure you it was great.” She said.