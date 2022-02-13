America-based Nigerian vocalist Love Osemenkhian Jatto better known as JT is set to release his sophomore EP ‘Love & AfroBeat’.

The talented budding artist in the songs embraced a more Afrocentric approach with a blend of Afro-fusion/pop and RnB sound.

His eclectic style with full effect showcased his musical talent in the jaw-dropping body of work.

The EP could be described as an array of communicable melodies, slowly infectious evoking addictive tendencies —it is difficult to get tired, a type of sound that has listeners putting it on repeat and constant rotation.

Love and AfroBeat also emulsifies West African styled sound, such as highlife with Jazz synergized in afro soul and funk vibes.

It is also a foot-tapping beat right from the start is distinctly Afro-fusion/pop and T- Classic.

JT’s vocals complimented the wielding slick cadence and melodic vibes brilliantly.

The songs are with catchy chorus and sing-along type tune and track number five is arguably is a banger and showstopper.

In the EP, he takes his listeners through track after track, packed with professionally engineered mixing and mastering.

According to JT, the emergence of Covid-19 inspired the EP.

He said: “I was inspired by the pandemic. During the stay at home, I find myself writing songs upon songs because there was no where to go and it was a lockdown. I recorded a lot during that period and that was how this EP came

While ‘Man Down’ one of the EP songs was inspired by some difficulties his friend who was passing through at the time.

‘Man-down’ which featured ‘T-Classic was produced by Reward.

The EP will be streamed in all digital service provider around the world.

The producers on ‘Love & AfroBeat’ includes, Bkaq Jerzee,Reward, Shugabeatx and Deximix.p

JT who was born in May 17, 1995 is a graduate of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State.

Vanguard News Nigeria