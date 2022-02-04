Music Executive Jonah Chukwu Orji has announced the launch of his new management and entertainment company Audience Attention Management that will focus on artist management , artist development, music strategy, brand partnership, talent bookings, tour management. The company has sights set on shaking up the competitive entertainment-industry representation landscape.

Most recently, Jonah was head of label operations of Distroplug, a distribution and Label services company based in Accra, Ghana.

“The entertainment community is such a special collection of hardworking artists, and the goal is to build out a forward-thinking management & entertainment company representing artists of all genres. Artists need a forward thinking management company to help navigate the many ways in which to monetize their creativity and diversify their businesses. I am honored and excited to launch Audience Attention Management and work towards building an artist-first and Entertainment Company for career superstars with a focus on the future of music, Fashion and entertainment.” says Jonah.

Audience Attention Management is backed by a substantial minority investment led by Jco Capital, the early-stage venture capital firm founded by Jonah Chukwu Orji as well as with participation from other investors.

Audience Attention Management will offer bespoke representation services with the goal of shaking up the competitive entertainment-industry representation landscape which transcends beyond just music, including clients within Fashion, Film and television amongst its clients.