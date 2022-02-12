By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Leadership of Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has observed that creating jobs for the youth in Niger Delta region will go a long way in providing an enabling environment for the oil economy to flourish.

The youth therefore, said there was the need for sustenance of current surveillance and security contract of pipelines in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

They said after a thorough review of the activities of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited since they took charge of the pipeline and surveillance security jobs in some parts of the Niger Delta under the President Buhari led federal government, they of the Arewa Youth Assembly have deemed it fit to unite with their brothers from that important region to pass a vote of competence and confidence on the management team of the company.

Aliyu Sanni Mohammed,

Spokesperson of the AYA, said at a press conference in Kaduna on Saturday that it was also important to thank President Muhammadu Buhari and the top management team of the NNPC for their foresight in zeroing down on Ocean Marine Solutions Limited.

“Some of the reasons for taking this bold, courageous and nationalistic position include but not limited to the following:”

“Since Ocean Marine Solutions Limited took over the job of pipeline surveillance and security in the Niger Delta a few years ago, there has been a remarkable shift from the old order. For instance, pipeline vandalism, illegal crude oil numbering and theft, insecurity and frequent host community hostilities are now becoming history in the region. We now have more secured, environmentally friendly Niger Delta especially in areas where Ocean Marine Solutions Limited operates.”

“No doubt too that the barrel of crude oil and gas produced per day and the attendant revenue generated for the Federal Government and other tiers of government has geometrically increased. This is evident in seeing states hitherto beneath the ladder of highest producer(s) of crude oil and gas due to activities of illegal oil bunkers now on the top of the ladder.”

“Also worthy of mentioning is the expertise brought to bear by the management of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited in identifying all communities in the right of ways of these pipelines where they operate and engaged youths, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders in ensuring the security of these network of the pipeline. This to us is not only unprecedented in the administration and management of pipeline security in Nigeria but it is also very unparalleled to say the least.”

“Tangential to all of these is that not only that the federal government is happy, the state and the local government are also happy. The host communities too are happy as illustrated in all their recent outbursts indicating the fact that it has been a win-win situation across the value chain.”

“It is therefore on the strength of these feats attained by the management of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited that we of the Arewa Youth Assembly wish to identify and solidarity with our brothers from the Niger Delta in the interest of nation-building to call on President Muhammad Buhari and the top echelon of the NNPC to sustain the progress recorded in the oil industry by retaining Ocean Marine Solutions Limited in pipeline security and surveillance in Niger Delta in order not to plunge the country back into the ugly era where we have all been delivered from.Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!”