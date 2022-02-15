By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Jigawa state chairman Kautal Hore, a Fulani cultural association, Alhaji Umar Kabiru has described Jigawa state under the leadership of Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

While addressing the General Assembly at the annual congregation of Northern Comrades Movement of Nigeria in Kaduna, Alhaji Umar Kabiru said that “it will interest you to note that our association is the biggest among the African countries.”

“We are happy to announce to the general public that is only Jigawa state that is the most peaceful state”, Umar said.

He said that Kautal Hore, as an association under his leadership, promised to support the administration of Governor Badaru Abubakar to achieve the desired goals so as to move the country forward.”

“The association will continue to support government policies and programmes of the Jigawa state Government with an intention to take the state to the promised land,” he said.

During the event, 2022 Leadership and security summit, with the theme, ‘Key Factors Escalating insecurity; Role of leaders and pragmatic solutions’, Umar Kabiru explained that ” as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution 1999 as amended, every citizen has freedom of movement and to settle anywhere within the country in peace and harmony with the host community.That is why we are always together with the peace loving Nigerians any where without any iota of doubt,” he said.

According to him, conflict is a phenomenon that is inherent in every society, but a civilised society will emerge when it is far less susceptible to conflict and it is able to resolve its genetic factors of conflict situation with ease and fewer burdens through mediation, resolution, reconciliation and peace building in Jigawa state.

“With the support of Government programmes and policies as well as the Kautal Hore principles of engagement, the association had achieved a tremendous success through its present leadership.”

The state chairman of the association, Umar Kabiru, listed eleven achievements during his presentation at the event at Arewa House in Kaduna.

Some of the achievements included establishing grazing reserves in consenting areas and improved livestock production and management in order to minimize contact and friction between herders and farmers, addressing environmental factors that are driving herders to migrate to Jigawa state.

“Distribution of motorcycles for Fulani security guards and inclusion of Fulani Islamic scholars in the council of Ulama, among others.

Alhaji Kabiru spoke on how Jigawa state Government achieved peaceful co- existence amongs it people,adding that the state Government spent millions of Naira in an effort to develop the Fulani herdsmen economically when the state Government shared goats, cows and other incentives for breeding especially to the Fulani house wives.

“The state government is building more junior Secondary schools, that is boarding schools throughout Jigawa state, providing scholarship for the Fulani girl child education, and many more, with the aim of addressing most of the issues affecting the Fulani herdsmen in the state,” he said.