Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru

The Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Board, says it has disbursed about N4 billion entitlements to 12,868 retirees in the last six years.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu, made the disclosure when the National President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Mr Ambali Akeem, paid him a courtesy visit, on Tuesday in Dutse.

Aliyu said the amount covered the payment of retirement and death benefits, death pension balance and monthly pensions between May 2015 and February 2022.

He said the beneficiaries included retirees of state, local governments and Local Education Authorities (LEAs).

ALSO READ: Why we’re amending assets declaration act to include all bank employees, spouse, children ― Reps

“This shows that we’re are up-to-date in the payment of entitlements to retirees. And this means that the board does not owe any retiree as far as 2021 is concerned,” he said.

While reitrating commitment towards improving wellbeing of the retirees, Aliyu commended Gov. Muhammad Badaru for his support to the board.

Earlier, Akeem said he was highly impressed over the timely and prompt payment of entitlements to retirees in the state.

He said the gesture would go along in motivating workers to work hard towards enhancing effective service delivery.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria