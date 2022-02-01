.

OLOGBO Town, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, is agog over the construction of a pedestrian jetty with waiting for lounge and ultra-modern marine police base, by Ologbo river to boost economic activities and increase the revenue base of the governments at all levels.

Elders, men and women, including children, particularly those living by the waterside are excited at the jetty, which they see as a significant presence of government in their community.

The jetty, with street light and a marine police base, was constructed to boost the security of lives and properties in the locality.

Speaker after speaker, who is an inhabitant of the area, commended the initiatives of Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki in constructing the jetty and marine police base to boost both social and economic activities as well as policing the waterways from Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha, to Gelegele in Ovia North-East Local Government areas, down to Ilushi in Esan South-East Local Government Area of the state.

A resident, Madam Elizabeth, who spoke on behalf of other women in the area, thanked the governor for remembering their community by approving the construction of the jetty and providing 24-hour lighting for it.

The residents, including youths, asserted that Governor Obaseki has not only kept his electioneering promises by this development, but he has also restructured their minds towards positive change, just as they had expressed their appreciation to

the board of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission, EDSOGPADEC, led by Pastor Kennedy Osifo, for discharging its mandate with the construction of the jetty.

They added that the distance from the Benin-Sapele-Warri expressway to their jetty has been significantly reduced, saying it will facilitate greater trade between Edo people and neighbouring Deltans.

Vanguard News Nigeria