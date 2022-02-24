Jaji Abolore

The CEO of Booth Night Club, a leading South African-based hospitality businessman Jaji Abolore has said that he built his empire from vision and foresight.

Abolore is the founder of the Booth Group, which includes: Booth Night Club, Booth Liquor Store, and Room 130.

The Nigerian is also delving into entertainment, which is always a money-spinner even on a rainy day. It would take an highly-skilled businessman to conceive the idea that a yearly musical event will always give the hospitality business a bigger wing to fly.

In 2018, Jaji Abolore created the BootFest, a music event that brings the biggest Afrobeat stars in the continent to South Africa. The show has drawn stars from Nigerian, a country that boasts of abundant talents. Acts like Mr. P of the musical group, P-Square, Seun Kuti, Kizz Daniel, among others, have graced Abolore’s BoothFest, which keeps getting bigger year on year.

Jaji Abolore’s contributions to the business environment are well documented and it is why he has been recognized on many fronts.

Jaji Abolore, a proud University of Ibadan alumni won Best Night Club in Johannesburg in 2018 from Best of Joburg Viewer’s Choice Awards and The Voice Magazine respectively. Also in 2020, Room 130 Bar and Lounge won the African Social Entertainment Award for Best Lounge and Bar in Johannesburg.

Despite the global economic meltdown, perhaps the worst this generation may have seen, on hospitality and entertainment business being worst hit by COVID-19, the entrepreneur shook off all gloomy forecast and rather consoled himself that the challenge won’t last forever–and so it was.

Jaji Abolore is now feeling jiggy with what lies ahead, motivated to conquer new grounds in business as he projects into what the year would offer, now that the world is recovering from the pandemic and learning to live with it.

“For two years, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a slow-down of growth in the nightlife industry, but now the global economy has recovered and the nightlife is gaining momentum. This year, we are set to expand our services and also further add more value to the Booth brand”, Jaji Abolore said.

He promised customers top-notch service in 2022 as his hospitality business climbs a new dimension of success.

“Our aim has always been to give world-class services and so far, we have not been doing badly,” Abolore stated.

“And we are happy the public and indeed our customers and clients have been appreciative of our efforts”, added Jaji Abolore.

And in a renewed drive to stay connected with an iconic brand and place, Jaji Abolore recently paid a visit to the Paris home of top French cognac brand Martel, the highly revered and loved cognac that tastes so good in the mouth of distinct personalities.

Posting several pictures of himself in the factory where the distinctly unique Martel cognac is brewed, Jaji Abolore proudly wrote on his official Instagram page, “my Martel cognac experience #martel #booth liquor”.

Industry watchers Recall that top Nigerian singer Davido also visited Martel cognac headquarters in Paris