Susan Esisi

Attestations to the transformation of Susan Chanel Beauty skincare products are now growing beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Susan Chanel Beauty, touted as a world-class beauty company owned by resourceful and elegant Susan Esisi, has droves of celebrities who have benefitted from the efficacy of its various skincare line and are now ambassadors of the products according to their experiences.

Though many of them are Nigerians due to quite obvious reasons, including creating a solid base at home, the most important thing is Susan Chanel Beauty products is fast spreading to other countries and Jackie Appiah as the model for ‘Dark Inner Thigh Corrector Oil’, is a big boost to the company’s acceptability in Ghana and globally.

The delicately-beautiful Canadian-born Ghana actress, who is also not a stranger to Nollywood, commands large followership in her native country and is highly revered my millions of admirers.

In her promotional video of the NAFDAC-certified product posted online, the award-winning actress testified that she has used the oil and it worked magic.

“Hey guys, this is the dark inner thighs bikini bum corrector. I have used it. If you are suffering from dark Inner thighs, this is the secret, you need to get this. If you have dark under arms, this is also a secret, it’s a must-have. I have used it, test it and approve it. Get yours too,” Appiah said of Susan Chanel Beauty.