By Emem Idio, Yenagoa



THE Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, has called on politicians from Ijaw extraction irrespective of political affiliation to close ranks and work in unity to develop Bayelsa State.



The call was made by the IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, in Yenagoa when he led members of his executive council to give the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri a letter of credence confirming an award bestowed on him by the youths as the Grand Ambassador of IYC.



Igbifa commended Diri for his commitment to the development and progress of Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation describing his leadership style as outstanding and credible.



Addressing Diri, the IYC President said: “We have decided to confer on you the Grand Ambassador of IYC for your outstanding and credible leadership style. You have shown love and commitment to develop the Ijaw nation.



“You have also worked for the unity of this nation beyond party lines and that is why we are calling on all politicians in Ijaw land to close ranks and work in unity despite their party affiliations for the progress of Ijaw nation. They need to join you to spread the love because we must put a winnable plan in motion to achieve a prosperous nation.”



While receiving the award, Diri popularly called the Miracle Governor thanked Igbifa for the recognition and commended him for changing the narrative in IYC.



He described the letter of credence as a strategic gesture and huge huge encouragement for him to do more.



Diri said: “This goes to show that the only way for Ijaw nation is progress and that the face of the Ijaw nation is up again. This is the first of credence written by a renowned youth organisation in the recent times.”



Describing Igbifa as the first Deacon of the council, he asked him to put God first in the activities of the IYC.

RELATED NEWS