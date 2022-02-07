.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has assured Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola that the people of Iwo would not betray him in the quest for a second term in office.

Speaking at his palace while hosting the Governor who paid him a courtesy call as part of his tour of local governments across the state, Oluwo said Governor Oyetola delivered dividends of democracy in the town and the people will reciprocate his good gesture by voting him again.

Oluwo, who speaks in Yoruba, said the community has resolved to support the Governor’s re-election bid so the town can be strategically placed to benefit during and after his second term in office.

Also Read:

2023 PRESIDENCY: Why PDP, APC’re playing games with zoning — Source

“Iwo community can not betray Governor Oyetola, I assure you that you will win your second term bid, you will come back as Governor-elect of this state by God’s grace. Anybody who comes against you shall be put to shame.

“Oyetola has done well, we are seeing good roads, the civil servants that are begging around before have stopped because the era of half Salary is long gone. He is paying full salary, I am not slandering anybody”, he said.

Earlier in his address, Governor Oyetola said he was at the palace for royal blessing, having decided to seek another term of office.

The Governor had earlier in Ayedire and Ola-Oluwa Local Government Areas urged party members to monitor strangers, who are trying to mix with them as residents in the build-up to the party primary election.

Vanguard News Nigeria