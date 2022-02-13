•Honour progenitor

By Esther Onyegbula

Itsekiri of Ugbolokposo community in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State have vowed to uphold their custom and tradition in all aspects.

Chief Clement Maleghemi, the Udefi of Warri kingdom, stated this during the annual celebration of their progenitor at Ugbolokposo town.

READ ALSO:Buhari pledges equity, fairness to Itsekiris

He said the kingdom will continue to celebrate Udefi, who died over four hundred years ago.

According to him, Udefi was synonymous with Ugbolokposo, explaining that Udefi was also known during his lifetime and recognized as the eldest son of his father, a one-time Olu of Warri kingdom.

He said: “Though our progenitor (Udefi)died over four hundred years ago, we the descendants still celebrate him as our father who brought life and fame to us.

“We thank almighty God that during his lifetime, Udefi alias Obaloye of blessed memory was highly respected and honoured by the majority of Itsekiri from various communities. Ugbolokposo was founded as an Itsekiri community, though it is presently situated in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state. The description does not define Ugbolokposo as a non-Itsekiri town.

“We are happy that Ugbolokposo is always at peace with its neighbours. The peaceful co-existence will continue by the grace of God.’’

Speaking at the forum, the Uwangue of Warri kingdom, Chief Gabriel Awala, commended Ugbolokposo people for remembering their progenitor and admonished them to keep it up.

Awala, who spoke through Chief Newewumi Omolubi, was elated with the turnout at the occasion.

Notable Chiefs from Uvwie kingdom led by High Chief Sunday Agbugbu were also present to represent the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sido Abe 1.