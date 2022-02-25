By Haruna Aliyu

A chieftain of the peoples redemption party PRP and a former head of service Kebbi State Alhaji Abubabar Udu Idris, has described the presidential assent of the electoral amendment bill as victory for democracy.

The former HOS who spoke on Friday in Birnin Kebbi stated that signing of the bill is a saving grace to the tenuous executive-legislative harmony noting that presidential assent indicated Nigeria is now ready for credible elections in 2023 and other polls to come.

According to him the electoral bill is a mixed bag containing one thing or the other as it has now formalised the use of card readers, transmission of elections results electronically and other electric gadgets deemed by INEC which he said has closed gaps for rigging in any election and it added impetus to the desire of political aspirant for transparent party primaries, adding the bill also meet the yearnings of Nigerians.

On the birth of third force he said is work in progress, saying the signed electoral bill and its inevitable fall out will fast-track its formation and emergence which means men and women desirous of change will embrace a principled party with ideology and independent which to him is peoples redemption party PRP.