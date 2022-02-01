It's finished, Don Jazzy mourns 'losing' Rihanna to A$SAP

Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP. Source: @donjazzy

“It’s finished,” was the cryptic Instagram post by Don Jazzy. But the accompanying picture spoke millions of words. The most important, though, is that the Don of Marvin Records kingdom is heartbroken.

Don Jazzy is the maestro of music production, singing and business. But the easy-going Don Baba J has one weakness — obsession with Rihanna.

He has never hid his love for the “Umbrella” singer from Barbados. He has made lots of photoshop images of him with her.

There was a report of Rihanna saying “No” to him. But it never quenched his love for the award-winning singer.

Then on Monday, images surfaced of a heavily pregnant Rihanna and A$AP in Harlem, New York.

Daily Mail reported that the couple was pictured out walking in the rapper’s home neighborhood of Harlem in New York City on Friday.

The We Found Love singer made no effort to hide her belly — in fact, she was baring it proudly, despite freezing temperatures and snow.

Rihanna, 33, was photographed in a bright pink $8,000 vintage Chanel coat, which she wore open from just below her breasts, showing off a several-months-along pregnant belly.

The star didn’t wear a shirt under her colorful jacket — though temperatures in the city dipped down to 24 degrees Fahrenheit that day, just before Winter Storm Kenan blew in with several inches of show.

So Don Jazzy made that post — “It’s finished”.

@Lasisielenu replied, “Chaiiiii what a wicked world. But bro, e get one babe near my street, her name na Riri Ayobami.

“Maaaa follow am talk for you? What do you think bro?”

@funkejenifaakindele consoled him: “He’s (A$SAP) just keeping her company cause you not in the US.

“I’m sure you will be with her soon. Congrats on the pregnancy Don.”

In fact, Don Jazzy trended on social media over Rihanna.

