It’s dawn of humanitarian politics, Josephine Macleod celebrates Scottish councillorship ticket

Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod

Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod has described the record-making ticket she got from the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party to contest the 2022 councillorship elections in Kirkintilloch North, East and Twacher, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, as the dawn of humanitarian politics.

Oboh-Macleod, board member and Secretary, Scottish Conservative Friends of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (SCBAME), partook in the hustings and interview for the councillorship ticket on the platform of Scottish Conservatives and Unionist party.

“This is amazing and fantastic news,” she enthused when she got confirmation that she has the ticket.

“I got my official confirmation for candidacy under the umbrella of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party as Councillor for Kirkintillock, East, North & Twechar, East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, United Kingdom, 2022 councillorship in May.

“Words cannot express my profound gratitude to members of the party and executives.

“I will like to say a special thanks to Pam Gosal(MSP) for West Scotland and founder and Chair of Scottish Conservative Friends of BAME (SCBAME) for her mentorship and her super support.

“I thank everyone for their support and for having confidence and believing in me.”

On what it means to her as a person, the art curator and humanitarian said: “This is a dawn for humanitarian politics and with your support I am certain that we will achieve our goal.

“I am going to give this my best shot. Win or lose, it’s a win-win situation.

“I am extremely delighted and my selection is proof that the Conservative and Unionist Party is a party that promotes equality.”

