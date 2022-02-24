By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, Wednesday, said it will be victory for Nigerians and democracy if President Muhammadu Buhari signs the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into Law on Friday this week, which is February 25, 2022.



Speaking with Vanguard, Itodo, said the CSOs also received the news of Buhari signing the bill on Friday.

It has been rumoured that the President will sign the much anticipated and awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law on Friday.

He said: “CSOs have also received news that he (Buhari) will be signing the bill on Friday.

“We will continue to wait for the President to give assent to the bill. I think it is important to note that the Presidency is providing the public with updates unlike previous occasions where the deafening silence from the Presidential villa was loud.

“If he assents to the bill, it will be victory for Nigerians and our democracy and more importantly he will be leaving a legacy.”

However, he called on the President to go ahead and assent to the bill without further delay.

“He will however be consolidating that legacy by ensuring a secured and peaceful environment is created for the conduct of the Ekiti, Osun and 2023 elections”, he added.

It will be recalled yesterday (Tuesday) 25 CSOs hit the streets of Abuja to protest over alleged delay by Buhari on not assenting to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, which they carried different placards calling on Buhari to sign the bill.

They also marched to the National Assembly to register their dismay over the delay.

However, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, assured Nigerians on Tuesday during an interview on Sunrise Daily, a programme run by Channels Television that the President will sign the Electoral Bill in a matter of hours

“He (Buhari) will sign it (the bill) any moment from now. It could be today, it could be tomorrow, it could be anytime, but within the 30 days”, Adesina said.