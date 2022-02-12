Vice Chancellor of the Mewar International University Nigeria has been honoured with a Global Golden Award as “the Notable and Top Distinguished Education Leader of the 21st Century” by the International Chartered World Learned Society, a United States-based organization, with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

The energetic Professor and an Active pioneer Vice Chancellor has also been conferred with the Life Fellowship of the Society, according to a letter addressed to Prof Muhammad Israr by Prof. Dr (Sir) S. R. Boselin Prabhu on behalf of the Society.

While conferring the awards on Prof Muhammad Israr recently, the World Grand President of the Society, UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu, noted that the recognitions were based on Prof Muhammad Israr’s immense contributions to the global knowledge industry through Higher Education.

The insignia of the awards included certificates, Global Golden Award Frame of Five Stars ,Special Golden Award, a global golden muffler, a global golden medal, and other instruments of the Society which were presented in recognition of “the avocation, enthusiasm and reputation” of the honouree.

While congratulating Prof Muhammad Israr on behalf of the World Grand Board of Directors, ICWLS, including Prof. Sir Sarfraz Lloyd of Oceania, Prof. Sir Abhiram Kukshreshtha of Asia,

Prof. Sir M. Howard Pilley of Europe and Prof. Sir Luis Emilio Abad of the Americas, Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu urged the recipient not to relent in his efforts of adding value to humanity.

According to Prof. Sir Aremu, who is also the Vice Chancellor Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc., in USA, Santa Cruz, Argentina, official partners constituent campuses at government regulated universities worldwide and online operation, Prof Muhammad Israr is a shining example of diligence, excellence and competence from whom the present and future generations will continue to draw inspiration.

While responding to the presentation of awards, Prof Muhammad Israr appreciated the World Grand President, UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu and the ICWLS Board of Directors for deeming him worthy of the honour.

He stressed that he dedicated the honour to his family, Mewar International University, Nigeria which he is privileged to serve as a pioneer Vice Chancellor he also expressed willingness to leverage the membership of the consortium in achieving the tripartite mandate to his Mewar International University viz teaching, research and community service.